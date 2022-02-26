Menu

Traffic

50K speeding tickets issued in last quarter of 2021 thanks to Toronto speed cameras

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted February 26, 2022 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto speed cameras nab more than 20K speeders in month, 12 tickets to same vehicle' Toronto speed cameras nab more than 20K speeders in month, 12 tickets to same vehicle
WATCH ABOVE: Part of Toronto’s Vision Zero plan for road safety is to curb the amount of speeders. In the first month, officials say more than 20,000 people were fined through the use of speed cameras, but road safety advocates say it’s not enough. Matthew Bingley reports. – Sep 8, 2020

The City of Toronto says they issued more than 50,000 automated speed enforcement (ASE) tickets within the last three months of 2021.

In a statement issued by the city, a total of 54,391 tickets were issued near schools in community safety zones.

Between October and December, the ASE devices detected the most speeding infractions in December with 27,188 tickets issued.

According to the data, the ASE device located on Royal York Road north of Coney Road issued the highest amount of tickets for that month at 2,724.

That is roughly 10 per cent of all tickets issued in December.

November saw the least amount of tickets issued of all three months, at 11,516. Of those, the highest number of tickets were issued from the machine located on Kipling Avenue south of Snaresbrook Drive.

That speeding camera issued 1,685 tickets which is roughly 15 per cent of all tickets issued in November.

In October, the ASE devices issued a total of 15,687 fines, with the highest number of tickets stemming from the speeding camera located on Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago avenue.

Trending Stories

That device issued 2,640 tickets which is roughly 17 per cent of all tickets issued that month.

“These numbers continue to show that speed cameras are an important tool in our Vision Zero toolbox that increase enforcement against those choosing to break the law,” Mayor John Tory said in the statement.

“Our work to implement the Vision Zero Road Safety Plan is continuing non-stop with more Automated Speed Enforcement cameras to be deployed along with other aspects of Vision Zero including road and intersection redesigns, speed limit reductions, the installation of more head start pedestrian signals and increased traffic enforcement by Toronto Police,” he added.

There are currently 50 ASE devices located across the city near schools in community safety zones. Two machines are located in each ward.

According to the city, the locations of these speeding cameras were determined based on data that showed areas where speeding and collisions were most frequent.

The ASE devices have now been installed at a fifth round of locations and signs have been posted to warn drivers, the city said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto will begin issuing tickets with automated speed cameras' Toronto will begin issuing tickets with automated speed cameras
