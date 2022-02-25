Menu

Canada

Pilot uninjured after small plane crashes on frozen lake in central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 9:35 pm
Small plane crash View image in full screen
A small plane crashed on Gleniffer Lake in central Alberta on Friday afternoon but the RCMP says they pilot, who was the only person on board, escaped without injury. Supplied by RCMP

A small plane crashed on Gleniffer Lake in central Alberta on Friday afternoon, but the RCMP says the pilot — who was the only person on board — escaped without injury.

“Recovery efforts are underway to remove the plane off the ice,” Innisfail RCMP said in a news release. “Circumstances surrounding the unintentional landing are not criminal in nature and the investigation has been concluded.”

The RCMP did not provide details about its investigation or what happened, but noted the Transportation Safety Board of Canada was involved in the investigation.

Global News has reached out to the TSB for more details.

Police said they were informed of the crash just after 2 p.m. In addition to police officers, paramedics and Red Deer County Emergency Services personnel also responded to the crash.

