Variety Show of Hearts Telethon 2022 returns Saturday, Feb. 26

The Variety Show of Hearts Telethon is returning in 2022 to help raise even more money for B.C.’s kids with special needs.

Following two days of coverage about how Variety is helping kids and their families, viewers will then get to meet some more of B.C.’s kids when the 56th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Global BC on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be livestreamed above starting at 1 p.m.

Returning to the stage will be hosts Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Kristi Gordon, Neetu Garcha, Paul Haysom and Jay Janower from Global BC as well as 980 CKNW’s Jody Vance. Joining them will be Show of Hearts favourites, Howard Blank, Alvin Law & Marco Pasqua along with actor and parent advocate, Bethel Lee, singer-songwriter, Seven Taviss and Variety Youth Champions, Janelle Milne and Esabella Strickland.

“The past two years have been challenging for us as a charity as we continue to see more and more families reaching out for support,” said Cally Wesson, CEO, Variety BC.

“Two years ago, we received 10 grant applications a week and now we’re receiving over 10 applications a day. With the continued support of British Columbians, we’re hoping to help even more kids across the province in 2022.”

“The Variety Show of Hearts brings people across the province together, with the common goal of providing added support to kids and their families,” said Bhupinder Hundal, news director and station manager of Global BC.

“During these challenging times, the need to support Variety is even greater and we at Global BC look forward to sharing stories of what your support means for so many families.”

Last year’s telethon raised $6,681,873 million.

Donations can be made by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as online or by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

