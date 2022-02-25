As La Grande Roue reopens, family of worker killed in ferris wheel accident seeks answers

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a young man who died while working at the ferris wheel in Montreal’s Old Port on Christmas Day is still searching for answers.

La Grande Roue recently reopened, leaving a sour taste in the mouth of those close to 22-year-old Riley Valcin.

They want to make sure people don’t forget the bright young man who was tragically taken far too soon.

Seeing the wheel spinning once again is likely a joyous sight for many. On a sunny day earlier this week, several people could be seen riding it.

For 27-year-old Joey Valcin, however, laying eyes on the popular tourist attraction only reminds him of the worst day of his life.

“It really hurts. From the core of my soul, it hurts to be here,” he said, standing in view of La Grande Roue.

Twenty-two-year-old Riley Valcin was Joey’s little brother. Riley was working at the wheel while studying civil engineering at Ecole Polytechnique. Several of his friends worked there with him.

“He was always willing to put himself on the line to protect the people he loved,” Joey told Global News. “He always supported you. He never talked behind your back. He always loved you. He was always affectionate, and he was so disciplined.”

While working at the ferris wheel on Christmas Day, Riley was killed in an accident.

“Sometime when I drive and I think about Riley, I cry,” said Joey. “Every week since his death, I visit the cemetery alone. All of this helped me process my emotions. So that’s the reason why I’m not breaking down right now, but it’s hard.”

The brothers were born in Haiti and their parents moved them to Montreal in 2004 to give them a chance at a better life. Joey and Riley always stuck together.

“I love my parents, but there’s nothing like a younger brother. We spent 22 years together; never once did we get separated,” Joey said.

He says he’s slowly learning to live without his brother, but it’s been a difficult journey.

The reopening of the wheel Feb. 7 was a tough pill to swallow for many of those close to Riley.

On an Instagram post announcing the Grande Roue’s return, there were multiple comments saying “Justice for Riley,” or calling for the wheel to be shut down.

“A lot of people feel a lot of pain regarding what happened. They are frustrated and I understand them because it’s hard to lose someone you love,” said Joey.

According to Joey, his family still does not know exactly what happened to Riley that day.

Quebec’s workplace safety board (CNESST) told Global News in a statement it is still investigating the incident.

“The CNESST authorized access to the grounds of La Grande Roue under the condition the employer and workers respect temporary measures put in place to eliminate the danger of getting stuck or dragged,” said CNESST spokesperson Veronique Meunier in an emailed statement.

She said CNESST will make sure permanent improvements are made to dangerous areas.

When asked about the reopening last week, Mayor Valerie Plante said she believes the wheel must be safe if it has been allowed to resume operations.

“All my thoughts are with the family and friends,” she said. “If it reopens, that’s because it’s safe and something like that will not happen again.”

Plante made sure to point out that the Grande Roue is not owned or operated by the city, but by Sandibe Global BV, a European investment firm.

Grande Roue management declined an interview request for this story, citing the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson said management is prepared to answer the family’s questions if they want to get in touch.

“At the time of the event, the leadership team from the Netherlands flew to Montreal and did reach out to the family, but the family requested that they respect their privacy,” said spokesperson Mathieu Filion. He said the management team is available to speak with the Valcin family.

“Until the result of the investigation, we will solely focus on keeping Riley’s memory alive,” said Joey Valcin.

The vigil at the wheel days after Riley’s death helped the family grieve. They were also deeply moved by an outpouring of support from the community in a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Joey also said his family was profoundly touched by MNA Paule Robitaille’s moving tribute to Riley at the National Assembly last week.

“Riley is an example of a young man who gave everything, and he was so dedicated and he was focused. He had ambition,” Robitaille said in an interview with Global News.

“He was a role model for a lot of people. For me, during the month of the Black History Month, it was very important to put light on on this young man.”

She’s working to get a scholarship created in Riley’s name at his high school, Ecole Henri Bourassa in Montreal North.

“We’re right now at the stage of discussing how we could do that and we invite people if they are interested, they could always reach out to my office,” she said.

Robitaille is hoping community members will donate to the fund, which would be given to a student who shows perseverance and commitment.

Riley will also be posthumously awarded a medal at the National Assembly in the coming months.

“Riley was really in a happy place,” said Joey, pointing out that his brother was about to go on vacation to the Dominican Republic when he was killed.

“Even if what happened to him was tragic, I know that now he is in a better place. I would hope that everybody help us in keeping his memories alive and embrace the rest of their lives fully.”

