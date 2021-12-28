Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man who died in Montreal’s ferris wheel accident was civil engineering student

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2021 4:06 pm
An undated photo shows Riley Valcin, who died following a workplace accident at a Montreal ferris wheel on Christmas Day. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
An undated photo shows Riley Valcin, who died following a workplace accident at a Montreal ferris wheel on Christmas Day. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. GoFundMe

The 22-year-old man who died following a Christmas Day accident at the ferris wheel in Montreal’s Old Port is being remembered as a helpful person.

Polytechnique, an engineering school affiliated with the Université de Montréal, and Montreal’s La Grande Roue both identified the employee as Riley Valcin.

Read more: Montreal Old Port Ferris Wheel employee dies at work under unclear circumstances

The management of the ferris wheel says in a statement that it is “heartbroken” over the death, which happened following a workplace accident.

Trending Stories

They described the 22-year-old as a positive person who was among the tourist attraction’s most senior and respected employees.

Read more: 2 trapped workers at Quebec mill found dead: union, family

Story continues below advertisement

Polytechnique identified Valcin as a civil engineering student and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Since Valcin’s passing, a GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family as they grieve their son and brother.

Quebec’s workplace safety board is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

— With a file from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal old port tagPolytechnique tagLa Grande Roue tagCNESSST tagEngineering Student tagferris wheel death tagOld Port ferris wheel death tagQuebec workplace accident tagRiley Valcin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers