Man who died in Montreal’s ferris wheel accident was civil engineering student

Send this page to someone via email

The 22-year-old man who died following a Christmas Day accident at the ferris wheel in Montreal’s Old Port is being remembered as a helpful person.

Polytechnique, an engineering school affiliated with the Université de Montréal, and Montreal’s La Grande Roue both identified the employee as Riley Valcin.

Read more: Montreal Old Port Ferris Wheel employee dies at work under unclear circumstances

The management of the ferris wheel says in a statement that it is “heartbroken” over the death, which happened following a workplace accident.

They described the 22-year-old as a positive person who was among the tourist attraction’s most senior and respected employees.

Story continues below advertisement

Polytechnique identified Valcin as a civil engineering student and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Since Valcin’s passing, a GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family as they grieve their son and brother.

Quebec’s workplace safety board is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

— With a file from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier