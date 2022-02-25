Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

B.C.’s first-ever Jollibee restaurant opens in Vancouver

By Sadie Chung Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'First B.C. location of wildly popular restaurant chain brings back some buzz to downtown Vancouver' First B.C. location of wildly popular restaurant chain brings back some buzz to downtown Vancouver
The first Jollibee restaurant in the province helps generate some excitement for a part of the city that's been struggling to overcome the impacts of the pandemic. Emad Agahi reports.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday morning to wait for a sample of a popular restaurant chain that originated in the Philippines.

It was the grand opening of the first first-ever Jollibee in British Columbia.

Read more: Jollibee mobile kitchen set to open at Hamilton’s Lime Ridge Mall

The Filipino fast-food restaurant on Granville Street opened its doors at 9:00 a.m., as large crowds of eager fans lined up around the block. Some dedicated supporters started to line up as early as 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Leh McKeen told Global News she devoted her day to waiting in line. “Four hours and it’s worth it,” she said.

Trending Stories

The chain is known for its famous fried chicken, sweet-style hotdog spaghetti, and several assortments of pies.

Click to play video: 'Massive turnout for opening of first Jollibee restaurant in Calgary' Massive turnout for opening of first Jollibee restaurant in Calgary
Massive turnout for opening of first Jollibee restaurant in Calgary – Sep 20, 2019

Jollibee is the largest chain of its kind in the Philippines, operating nearly 1,200 stores, with more than 1,400 locations worldwide, including 24 in Canada.

More than 158,000 people of Filipino origin live in British Columbia, according to the 2016 Census, with the city having the second-largest Canadian-Filipino population in the country — making the expansion a hotspot for residents in the province.

“Canada is a key market for us including the entire North America. Just really expanding our footprint here is pretty significant,” Maribeth Dela Cruz, Jollibee North American President explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: AHS orders Edmonton Jollibee closed: Restaurant failed to comply with social distancing rules

Currently, the Vancouver store is only accepting takeout orders with a maximum order limit of $75, but plans to launch dine-in, online orders, and delivery in the coming weeks.

Jollibee Vancouver is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Granville Street tagJollibee tagFilipino fast food tagFilipino fried chicken tagJollibee B.C. tagJollibee Vancouver tagVancity Jollibee tagVancity Jollibee opening tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers