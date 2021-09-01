Jollibee mobile kitchen set to open at Hamilton’s Lime Ridge Mall

Send this page to someone via email

A Filipino fast-food chain known for its “crispylicious” fried chicken, sweet spaghetti and mango pies is set to serve Hamilton through a mobile kitchen on the Mountain.

International fast-food brand Jollibee and online food ordering giant DoorDash drove the rig into the southwest corner of CF Lime Ridge Mall on Wednesday to begin a partnership that will allow Hamiltonians to enjoy Jollibee dishes exclusively through online ordering.

“Many restaurants we work with are looking for new ways to cater to their loyal customers and expand their reach and revenue,” Ryan Freeman from DoorDash Canada said in a release.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen the power of new kitchen models to help restaurants reach more customers and grow sales, which is why we are excited to have created an innovative mobile kitchen that will help Jollibee meet evolving customer needs. This is one extension of our mission to empower merchants with the tools to grow their business.”

The 15-meter traveling kitchen is a flatbed trailer that was converted into a fully customized working kitchen with state-of-the-art fryers, storage and refrigeration space.

The premise allows for a partnership avoiding the overhead costs of opening a brick-and-mortar store, according to Freeman.

Hamilton was chosen as a site through aggregated insights from recent DoorDash ordering data.

The mobile kitchen will service the downtown, Stoney Creek, McMaster University and Hampton Heights. It’s expected to stick around for the next six months.

“As we continue to expand our store network across Canada, the mobile kitchen provides the ideal platform to serve our customers in a more flexible and far-reaching capacity, especially in communities where we don’t yet have a physical store location,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee Foods Corporation.

The first brick-and-mortar Canadian Jollibee opened in December 2016 in Winnipeg. Since then, the franchise has expanded into Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, operating about 1,200 stores with 500 earmarked for North America by 2028.

Last year, Jollibee Crispy Chicken was among the top 10 most-ordered food items on the DoorDash platform and peach mango pies ranked in the top 20 most-ordered list, according to DoorDash.

The mobile kitchen will service customer orders seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and offer a limited menu of iconic Jollibee dishes.