Consumer

DoorDash online food delivery expands to Collingwood, Wasaga Beach

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 1:13 pm
Food ordering app DoorDash has officially expanded to Collingwood and Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Local restaurants like Fig and Feta and Crystal Buffet are now available on the app for delivery and pickup

Read more: Halifax restaurants call for cap to third-party delivery service fees

DoorDash said new customers in the area will pay no delivery fees on all orders of $12 or more in their first month.

“DoorDash started in the suburbs, and it’s always been a goal to bring the convenience and accessibility of on-demand delivery to the towns and communities outside of major metropolitan areas,” DoorDash Canada’s general manager, Brent Seals, said in a statement.

“Over the past year we’ve helped to introduce delivery to many communities for the very first time and we’re excited to introduce our services to customers, Dashers and restaurants in the Collingwood and Wasaga Beach area.”

DoorDash offers its services to more than 150 communities in Canada and more than 4,000 cities in Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

