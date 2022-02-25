Menu

Features

Halifax youth looking to build music studio with hot cocoa sales

By Amber Fryday Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax youth looking to build music studio with hot cocoa sales' Halifax youth looking to build music studio with hot cocoa sales
WATCH: They managed to build a basketball court and playground in the north end using funds raised by selling hot chocolate. Now the Hot Cocoa Boys are at it again, but this time they have their eyes on a new goal for the community. Amber Fryday has more.

They managed to build a basketball court and a playground in their North End community using funds raised by selling hot chocolate and now they are at it again.

This time, there’s a new goal for their community — a music studio.

Fabian Colley, Tayemar Mintos and Maziah Clayton-Hart make up the Hot Cocoa Boys, a social enterprise operated out of Hope Blooms. They started their business by selling lemonade in the summer and as the weather got colder, they had to come up with a different plan and decided on hot cocoa.

“We came up with the hot cocoa recipe on our own. We came in one day and threw a bunch of stuff together until something really worked out,” says Maziah Clayton-Hart.

They sold $27,000 worth of their popular hot chocolate and are well on their way to reaching their next goal, the music studio.

Read more: Hope Blooms ‘Tea Girls’ project raises money for Halifax music centre

“It means a lot because I get to help out people in my community and people around me that I know that need it. And, it just makes me feel good,” says Fabian Colley.

“It makes me feel good that I can give back to my community because they have helped me and my family in certain situations so it just feels good to give back,” says Maziah Clayton-Hart.

The Hot Cocoa boys range in ages from 14-15, and together with the Tea Girls, they are raising the funds for the studio collectively.

“We have $8,000 already saved for it, and it’s going to be put in a shipping container so people all around the community can come and record when they feel like it,” says Clayton-Hart.

Through their formative years being entrepreneurs, the trio say they feel as though they have learned a lot about themselves.

“It boosted my confidence,” says Mintos.

“I already knew I liked giving back… it just makes me feel better. But I learned I’m also not a bad talker cause I normally don’t talk to a lot of people,” says Colley

Their hot cocoa is available at Hope Blooms or www.hopeblooms.ca.

