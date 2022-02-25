Halifax youth looking to build music studio with hot cocoa sales

Send this page to someone via email

They managed to build a basketball court and a playground in their North End community using funds raised by selling hot chocolate and now they are at it again.

This time, there’s a new goal for their community — a music studio.

Fabian Colley, Tayemar Mintos and Maziah Clayton-Hart make up the Hot Cocoa Boys, a social enterprise operated out of Hope Blooms. They started their business by selling lemonade in the summer and as the weather got colder, they had to come up with a different plan and decided on hot cocoa.

“We came up with the hot cocoa recipe on our own. We came in one day and threw a bunch of stuff together until something really worked out,” says Maziah Clayton-Hart.

They sold $27,000 worth of their popular hot chocolate and are well on their way to reaching their next goal, the music studio.

“It means a lot because I get to help out people in my community and people around me that I know that need it. And, it just makes me feel good,” says Fabian Colley.

“It makes me feel good that I can give back to my community because they have helped me and my family in certain situations so it just feels good to give back,” says Maziah Clayton-Hart.

The Hot Cocoa boys range in ages from 14-15, and together with the Tea Girls, they are raising the funds for the studio collectively.

“We have $8,000 already saved for it, and it’s going to be put in a shipping container so people all around the community can come and record when they feel like it,” says Clayton-Hart.

Through their formative years being entrepreneurs, the trio say they feel as though they have learned a lot about themselves.

“It boosted my confidence,” says Mintos.

“I already knew I liked giving back… it just makes me feel better. But I learned I’m also not a bad talker cause I normally don’t talk to a lot of people,” says Colley

Their hot cocoa is available at Hope Blooms or www.hopeblooms.ca.

