Calls to boycott Russian products in Quebec grow over country’s invasion of Ukraine

Calls to boycott Russian products are growing in Quebec following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon took to Twitter Friday afternoon demanding that the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and other government-run corporations to boycott Russian products.

“We have to send a strong signal,” St-Pierre Plamondon said.

Le Parti Québécois sera présent dimanche en soutien à l’Ukraine et demande que le drapeau ukrainien soit hissé sur l’Ass. nat. pour l’occasion. Nous réclamons également que la SAQ et autres sociétés d’état boycottent les produits russes. Nous devons envoyer un signal plus fort. pic.twitter.com/viQGRX9oje — Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@PaulPlamondon) February 25, 2022

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the SAQ indicated there were no plans to pull products from shelves.

“It is not the role of the SAQ to engage in politics,” wrote Yann Langlais-Plante. “That being said, we are sensitive to the concerns of all those who are impacted by this conflict here and elsewhere.”

While the SAQ currently has about 10 Russian products available in Quebec there are no plans for replenishment, according to Langlais-Plante.

He said, however, if the government put measures in place regarding Russian products, then they would comply with them.

Ontario has already given such a directive, with its finance minister ordering the removal of products produced in Russia from provincial liquor store (LCBO) shelves.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Premier François Legault said Quebec was looking at imposing economic sanctions on Russia and its president Vladimir Putin, including the possibility of ceasing imports of Russian vodka products.

Legault, however, stressed such measures would have limited impact since trade between Quebec and Russia only amounts to approximately $200 million per year.

A more impactful solution, he said, would be for European nations to find ways to cease imports of oil and gas products, for which Russia is the largest supplier.

He reiterated his commitment to welcoming Ukrainian refugees and said discussions with federal counterparts were ongoing and that an announcement on financial aid for Ukraine was forthcoming.

In a show of support and solidarity, the premier asked for the Ukrainian flag to be hoisted outside the National Assembly, where it will remain until Sunday evening.