Montrealers rally to show support for Ukraine in face of Russian invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Montrealers gathered in the cold outside of McGill University in a show of support for Ukrainians in face of Russia’s violent invasion into Ukraine.

The rally on Thursday afternoon was a joint effort by Ukrainian student associations at three Montreal universities, including McGill, Concordia and Université de Montréal.

Organizers encouraged attendees to wear blue and yellow — the national colours of Ukraine — and to sport Ukrainian flags.

Oleg Maximov, decked out in blue and yellow from head to toe, was one among hundreds who heeded the call.

Global News caught up with Maximov outside the Russian Consulate in Montreal ahead of the afternoon rally, which he planned on attending.

Story continues below advertisement

The Russian ex-pat drove out from his home in Val-Morin, roughly 100 km north of Montreal, as soon as he heard the news.

“I have to be here. I have to support my Ukrainian friends,” he said. “Because it’s unbelievable.”

Maximov says many of his fellow countrymen feel the same way.

“Russian people thinking what Mr. (Vladimir) Putin is doing is … the biggest mistake for Russia.”

Boris, who preferred not to give his last name, is Ukrainian. He too was demonstrating outside the Russian Consulate.

Boris said it was a sense of helplessness that drove him there.

“I feel a little useless. So once I heard, I was like: ‘OK right away I need to come to the Russian embassy to express myself,'” he said.

Like Maximov, Boris believes that Putin is making a mistake.

“I actually was online the whole night checking the news… I’m very sad to be honest and I think he’s doing a terrible mistake right now,” he said, adding he’s worried for his parents who still live in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

“I try to have an update every couple of hours,” he said.

View image in full screen People carry signs showing their support for Ukraine at a protest in downtown Montreal. Thursday Feb. 24, 2022. Olivia O’Malley/Global News.

Thursday’s rally, however, wasn’t just about showing solidarity. Organizers are also calling for swift action.

“Canada and our allies must immediately implement strict sanctions against Russia and continue their military and economic aid to Ukraine,” the group’s Facebook page reads.

Ahead of the planned protest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced additional economic sanctions, targeting 58 people and entities connected to Russia, including members of that country’s elite and their families, the paramilitary organization known as the Wagner Group and major Russian banks.

Read more: Canada announces new sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine tensions

News of the invasion spread through Quebec’s Ukrainian community — some 40,000 members strong — in the overnight hours of Wednesday to Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got a call in the middle of the night by a young man. He lives in Montreal with his family here, but they came from that part of Ukraine, which is under attack,” said Father Ihor Kutash, a priest at St. Mary the Protectress — a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Montreal.

“People are very, very concerned,” he added, noting many of the church’s congregants have deep connections to that part of the country.

View image in full screen Father Ihor Kutash at the St. Mary the Protectress Church in Montreal. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Olivia O'Malley/Global News

Kutash said the attack has left him wrought with emotions.

“Horrified, angry, disappointed, but at the same time refusing to give way to despair,” he said.

Yet he said he finds solace in his faith and prayers feed his hope.

“I believe that goodness and truth and and love will always prevail.”

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley, Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press