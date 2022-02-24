Menu

Canada

Quebec Premier François Legault condemns ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine invasion

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Explosions seen in Kharkiv after Putin announces military operation underway' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Explosions seen in Kharkiv after Putin announces military operation underway
Explosions were seen near Kharkiv, Ukraine, early on the morning of February 24, as Russia announced expanded military operations in the country.

Quebec Premier François Legault says his heart is with Ukraine and the province will do its part to welcome refugees after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale military attack on the eastern European country.

“First, I want to express my full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian community in Quebec,” Legault wrote in a statement posted Facebook on Thursday.

He described waking up to “horrible images” from a “new war in Europe” early Thursday morning.

“I know that many people are worried about friends and relatives left behind. Our thoughts are all with you,” Legault said.

Read more: Ukraine says ‘full-scale invasion’ by Russia underway as Putin orders military attack

The province also “strongly condemns Russian aggression” in Ukraine and hopes a ceasefire will quickly take place, he added.

“The federal government can count on our full cooperation in the efforts it will undertake in this regard,” Legault said.

The statement comes after Putin announced early Thursday morning that a “special military operation” would occur in eastern Ukraine, but said Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy the country.

Yet several areas throughout Ukraine were targeted by missile strikes — prompting Ukrainians to start fleeing — while Russian forces also landed troops on the country’s south coast.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian-Canadians fear for family’s safety amid tensions' Ukrainian-Canadians fear for family’s safety amid tensions
Ukrainian-Canadians fear for family’s safety amid tensions

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens were wounded by the Russian shelling, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Legault said the province will do its part to welcome Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks and months.

“We also stand ready to offer humanitarian material assistance whenever possible,” he wrote.

Read more: World condemns Putin’s ‘thuggery’ after Russia launches military operation in Ukraine

Quebec’s premier also urged forming a “common front with our European and American allies.”

“I am confident that together we will be able to defend our democracies and the fundamental principles of our societies,” Legault said. “My heart is with the people of Ukraine.”

with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton , Ahmar Khan and Aaron D’Andrea

