Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver of 5-ton truck arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 3:04 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul/Global News

After a months-long investigation, Winnipeg police have arrested a truck driver who was involved in a pedestrian collision that claimed the life of an elderly woman downtown.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid more than a year after hit-and-run kills Winnipeg cyclist' Charges laid more than a year after hit-and-run kills Winnipeg cyclist
Charges laid more than a year after hit-and-run kills Winnipeg cyclist – Sep 29, 2021

On August 6 2021, a five-ton truck had been travelling down Smith Street, police say.

Trending Stories

While turning onto Broadway Street, the driver cut a curb and struck an 80-year-old woman who was attempting to cross. The driver then fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg police seek moving truck believed to have struck elderly woman in fatal hit-and-run

The woman later succumbed to injuries in hospital, officers say.

The Traffic Division continued to investigate and established the identity of the driver.

Read more: Sex offender with lengthy, violent rap sheet released from Stony Mountain after two decades

A 39-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of careless driving causing death.

He’s since been released on a notice to appear.

— with files from Global News’ Amy-Ellen Prentice

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFatal Collision tagHit and Run tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagPedestrian Struck tagFatal Hit And Run tagWPS tagtruck driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers