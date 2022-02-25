Driver of 5-ton truck arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

After a months-long investigation, Winnipeg police have arrested a truck driver who was involved in a pedestrian collision that claimed the life of an elderly woman downtown.

On August 6 2021, a five-ton truck had been travelling down Smith Street, police say.

While turning onto Broadway Street, the driver cut a curb and struck an 80-year-old woman who was attempting to cross. The driver then fled the scene.

The woman later succumbed to injuries in hospital, officers say.

The Traffic Division continued to investigate and established the identity of the driver.

A 39-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of careless driving causing death.

He’s since been released on a notice to appear.

— with files from Global News’ Amy-Ellen Prentice