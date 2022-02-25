COVID-19: LHSC caring for 44 COVID-19 inpatients, with 6 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported zero deaths for the second day in a row and added 72 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though case counts are considered an under-estimate due to testing restrictions and widespread transmission.

The total number of deaths reported so far this February remains at 49.

London Health Sciences Centre, meanwhile, is caring for 44 inpatients with COVID-19, six of whom are in adult critical care. Friday’s figures mark the first time since Jan. 3 that there were fewer than 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations at LHSC.



Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 44 COVID-19 inpatients, with six inpatients in adult critical care. Last Friday, LHSC was caring for 56 COVID-19 inpatients with 14 in the intensive care unit.



Of the 44, there were five or fewer in Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care. The same figures were reported last Friday.



Of all of LHSC’s COVID-19 patients, 17 are being treated for COVID-19 while 27 are being treated with COVID-19, meaning they have were admitted to hospital for another reason and have incidental COVID-19 infections.

While hospitalization data has been trending downwards, staff cases have begun to rise again over the last week. Among staff, there are 198 cases, up from 179 the day before and 144 a week ago.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported three cases among patients or residents in its care and 59 health-care workers with COVID-19. A week ago St. Joseph’s reported two patient or resident cases and 54 cases among health-care workers.

Two patient/resident cases reported Friday are at Parkwood Institute Main Building while one is at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.



Cases and testing

The MLHU reported zero deaths and 72 cases on Friday, compared with two deaths and 85 cases last Friday.



However, eight deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing February’s total to 49. Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are not considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate. The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 31,590 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 743 currently active cases (a decrease of 18), 30,498 resolved cases (an increase of 95) and 349 deaths (unchanged).

The test positivity rate for the week of Feb. 13 was 12.8 per cent, down from 16.6 per cent the week prior.



Outbreaks

LHSC is updating its outbreak information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except in the cases where an outbreak is resolved or declared.

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U9 300 – Medicine, declared Feb. 17, involving eight patient cases. U4 North East and East Corridors, General Medicine, declared Jan. 25, 17 patient cases and 14 staff cases. A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 41 patient cases and 13 staff cases. Victoria Hospital C6 100 Geriatric Behavioural Unit, declared Feb. 21, involving five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases.





Additionally, the MLHU is reporting the following active institutional outbreaks:

Ashwood Manor, facility-wide, declared Feb. 22

Dorchester Terrace, second floor, declared Feb. 19

Horizon Place, facility-wide, declared Feb. 24

Kensington Village Retirement, eighth avenue, declared Feb. 18

Maple View Terrace, sixth floor, declared Feb. 12

Westmount Gardens, Lily Unit, declared Feb. 15

A previously reported outbreak at Waverley Mansion, first floor, declared Feb. 3 was listed as resolved as of Feb. 24.



Vaccinations

The MLHU’s mass vaccination clinic at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre will close March 4 due to decreased demand combined with a pivot towards increasing mobile operations.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s GO-Vaxx mobile bus clinic will be at the East Lions Community Centre in London’s Argyle neighbourhood on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made through the province’s online booking system or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900 but walk-ins will also be welcome.

Further information on vaccination in the MLHU’s region, as well as other COVID-19-related information, can be found on the health unit’s website.

As of end of day Feb. 19, 90.6 per cent of residents aged five and older had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up from 90.4 per cent the week prior. Two-dose coverage for that cohort sits at 86.9 per cent, up from 86.5 per cent.

The percentage of people aged five and older who have received third doses is 49.2 per cent, up from 48.5 per cent the week before. Note that those aged 12 to 17 only became eligible for a third dose as of Feb. 18 and those under 12 are still not eligible.

First-dose coverage for those aged five to 11 is 59.5 per cent, up from 59.0 per cent. Last week, the MLHU announced it would be rolling out several additional child- and youth-focused COVID-19 vaccination clinics in a bid to get more doses of the vaccine into the arms of local children.

Ontario

The province reported 1,003 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 297 in ICUs. Last Friday, those figures were 1,281 and 352, respectively.

Of the 1,003 in hospital with COVID, 49 per cent were there because of the virus while the rest were admitted for other reasons but tested positive. Of the 297 in ICUs, 76 per cent were there because of the virus.

Ontario also reported 2,427 lab-confirmed cases, though that is an underestimate when accounting for testing restrictions and widespread transmission.

The total number of deaths climbed by 39 to 12,386.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 cases dashboard is updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, barring holidays.

On Friday, SWPH reported one death, involving a woman in her 60s from Oxford County. The death is not associated with an outbreak.

The health unit said there were 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations with five inpatients in the ICU, compared with 15 hospitalizations and six inpatients in the ICU last Friday.

The test positivity rate for the week of Feb. 13 was 11.7 per cent, down from 13.5 per cent the week prior.

As for cases, SWPH reported:

11,143 cases (an increase of 73 from Wednesday with one removed due to data cleanup)

262 active cases (an increase of 35 from Wednesday)

10,732 resolved cases (an increase of 36 from Wednesday; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

149 total deaths to date (an increase of one from Wednesday)



There were active institutional outbreaks at the following locations:

Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving 50 resident cases and 21 staff cases

Bethany Care Home, Norwich, declared Feb. 9 and involving four resident cases and one staff case

As of Feb. 23, 80.6 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 83.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported six patients in hospital with COVID-19, with three cases considered active. Last Friday, HPPH reported one patient in hospital with COVID-19 and the case was not considered active.



For the week of Feb. 13, the test positivity rate was 9.0 per cent, down from 11.0 per cent the week prior.

In total, HPPH reported 5,617 total cases (an increase of 13) and 92 deaths to date (unchanged).

HPPH reported 676 total cases among health-care workers since March 2020, an increase of 14 from Thursday. Three cases were listed as active as of Friday.

As of Friday, LPH was not reporting any active outbreaks at long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals or congregate living settings.

A previous outbreak at Queensway Nursing Home in Bluewater, declared Jan. 27 and involving 35 resident cases and 19 staff cases, was no longer listed as active.

As of Feb. 21, 84.2 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 80.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Third-dose coverage stands at 51.5 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a third dose and those aged 12 to 17 only became eligible for a booster dose as of Feb. 18.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 15 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, with one in the ICU. Last Friday, Bluewater Health reported nine COVID-19 inpatients with none in the ICU.



Like Southwestern Public Health, Lambton Public Health is now only providing updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Additionally, LPH updated its COVID-19 dashboard and is no longer listing the number of active cases and resolved cases.

As of Friday, Lambton Public Health reported an average ICU occupancy of 55 per cent for the week of Feb. 13, down from 67 per cent for the week of Feb. 6 and 81 the week of Jan. 30.

The test positivity rate for the week of Feb. 13 was 18.1 per cent, down from a corrected 21.9 per cent the week prior.



LPH said there were 9,723 total cases (an increase of 43 from Wednesday) and 127 deaths (an increase of one from Wednesday). LPH is reporting no active outbreaks in “congregate settings.”



Among area residents aged five and older, 83 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 79 per cent have had two doses and 48 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 12 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

