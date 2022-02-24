SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to slowly decline in Alberta

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 7:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Where have past variants of concern gone?' Where have past variants of concern gone?
WATCH ABOVE: Omicron continues to be the dominant COVID-19 variant in Canada. What has happened to past variants of concern such as Alpha and Delta? Katrina Squazzin has more.

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 continues to slowly decline.

On Thursday, there were 1,357 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the province, a slight drop from 1,373 patients on Wednesday. Of those in hospital, 92 are being treated in intensive care.

Read more: Increasing boosters, youth COVID-19 vaccine rate priorities as Alberta prepares to ease restrictions

Two additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s death toll from COVID-19 to 3,885.

The province reported 682 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday from 3,436 tests. The positivity rate was 21.62 per cent.

The number of lab-confirmed active cases in Alberta also dropped Thursday, to 10,626.

Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Medicago, first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine' Health Canada approves Medicago, first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada approves Medicago, first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

Because of restricted access to PCR testing in Alberta, health officials have said the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the community is likely much higher than what’s being recorded.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the health minister said nearly all key indicators continue to trend down.

Read more: Announcement regarding COVID-19 measures in Alberta coming Saturday: Kenney

However, Jason Copping also urged more Albertans to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated, particularly when it comes to those who are eligible and have not received a booster shot. In addition, he said he would also like to see the youth vaccination rate go up.

The province is expected to announce this Saturday its final decision about moving to Phase 2 in its plan to continue easing COVID-19 restrictions. That date is tentatively slated for March 1 and would see the end of Alberta’s mask mandate, all indoor and outdoor capacity limits, restrictions on youth activities and schools, as well as the mandatory work-from-home requirement.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
