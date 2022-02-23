SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta health minister to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 1:21 pm
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Health Minister Jason Copping is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Copping will hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Estimated COVID-19 data shows decline in Alberta hospitalizations over Family Day long weekend

The update comes after the province released estimated COVID-19 data on Tuesday that showed a decline in hospitalizations over the Family Day long weekend.

According to the estimated numbers, there were about 1,380 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a drop from 1,494 patients in Alberta hospitals on Friday.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units also dropped — from 116 patients Friday to about 95 Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Will Edmontonians still have to wear a mask when Alberta’s mandate is lifted?' Will Edmontonians still have to wear a mask when Alberta’s mandate is lifted?
Will Edmontonians still have to wear a mask when Alberta’s mandate is lifted?

The number of deaths reported to Alberta Health over the weekend was not released.

The province said full data would be released on Wednesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will not be in attendance Wednesday afternoon. Last week, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she was taking two weeks off and Copping would provide COVID-19 updates in her absence.

