Hospitalizations decline, but New Brunswick reports another COVID-19 death

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to decline in New Brunswick as health officials announced another person has died from the disease.

The latest death involves a person in their 80s in the Edmundston region in the northwest of the province.

There have been 301 COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial health data shows there are 72 people in hospital with COVID-19 down five from Thursday.

That includes three people in intensive care, and two patients are on ventilators.

There are 420 health-care staff who are isolating after testing positive for the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.