Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hospitalizations decline, but New Brunswick reports another COVID-19 death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2022 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick to lift all COVID-19 restrictions' New Brunswick to lift all COVID-19 restrictions
New Brunswick is lifting all of its COVID-19 restrictions in a little more than two weeks, and will eliminate the vaccine passport on Feb. 28. Nathalie Sturgeon has more on the timeline and what changes New Brunswickers can expect.

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to decline in New Brunswick as health officials announced another person has died from the disease.

The latest death involves a person in their 80s in the Edmundston region in the northwest of the province.

There have been 301 COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: New Brunswick lifting all COVID-19 restrictions March 14, proof of vaccination ending Feb. 28

Provincial health data shows there are 72 people in hospital with COVID-19 down five from Thursday.

Trending Stories

That includes three people in intensive care, and two patients are on ventilators.

There are 420 health-care staff who are isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick to lift all COVID-19 restrictions' New Brunswick to lift all COVID-19 restrictions
© 2022 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick covid tagNB covid update tagnb cases today tagNew Brunswick COVID cases tagnb covid deaths tagnb covid hospitalizations tagNew brunswick covid hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers