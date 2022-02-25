Menu

Canada

Paramedics stage protest, block access to SAQ distribution centres in Montreal, Quebec City

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 10:40 am
Paramedics protest outside an SAQ distribution centre in Montreal. They have been without a contract for two years. View image in full screen
Paramedics protest outside an SAQ distribution centre in Montreal. They have been without a contract for two years. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

A pair of government-run liquor board distribution centres in Quebec City and Montreal were completely shut down Friday morning as paramedics staged protests outside.

An estimated 300 ambulance drivers and paramedics blocked all entry and exit points at both distribution centres.

They used bails of hay and ambulance trucks to block the main gates. No cargo vehicles from the main distribution points were able to enter or leave.

Read more: Montreal area ambulance paramedics announce strike; say medical care to be maintained

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), the labour federation that represents the employees, said the demonstration is targeting the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) because it aims to cause an “economic disturbance.”

Ambulance workers have been without a contract for the last two years, according to the CSN.

“We need to be seen because we have been two years without a contract and nothing has come of it,” Christine Paquin, a spokesperson for the paramedics, told Global News.

The goal, according to the union, is to get back to the negotiating table to work out a deal. Working conditions and schedules are the main sticking points.

“We have been working through pandemic. There is a lot of over time. We are working on call 24/7 a day,” Paquin said. “It’s time that our conditions change.”

In a statement, the SAQ said the demonstrations did disrupt their services but said it is confident the effects on their operations “will be minor.”

“We are in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of our employees and our properties,” the liquor board said. “We hope the situation will resolve quickly.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
