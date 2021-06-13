Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal area ambulance paramedics announce strike; say medical care to be maintained

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2021 7:07 pm
The union says the strike involves mostly administrative tasks and medical services offered to the public will not be affected. View image in full screen
The union says the strike involves mostly administrative tasks and medical services offered to the public will not be affected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The union representing ambulance paramedics in the Montreal and Laval areas says just over 1,000 of its members will be on strike as of midnight Sunday.

Union spokeswoman Eve-Marie Lacasse says the strike involves mostly administrative tasks, such as billing, and that medical services offered to the public will not be affected.

Lacasse says negotiations have stalled in part because the province’s Treasury Board has not given the employer, Urgences-santé, a mandate to negotiate salary increases.

READ MORE: Quebec’s $300 million youth action plan includes greener schools, mental health support

She said that in addition to a raise, the paramedics are calling for better base salaries and mental health supports.

Quebec Premier François Legault said today that it would be unfortunate if a strike were to have an impact on anyone’s health.

Story continues below advertisement

He said members of his government would accelerate their discussions with Urgences-santé in order to help the parties reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Click to play video: 'Quebec, Ottawa name facilitator to help communities with residential school searches' Quebec, Ottawa name facilitator to help communities with residential school searches
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagStrike tagUnion tagAmbulance tagParamedic tagLegault tagUrgences Sante tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers