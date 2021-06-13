Montreal area ambulance paramedics announce strike; say medical care to be maintained

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The union representing ambulance paramedics in the Montreal and Laval areas says just over 1,000 of its members will be on strike as of midnight Sunday.

Union spokeswoman Eve-Marie Lacasse says the strike involves mostly administrative tasks, such as billing, and that medical services offered to the public will not be affected.

Lacasse says negotiations have stalled in part because the province’s Treasury Board has not given the employer, Urgences-santé, a mandate to negotiate salary increases.

READ MORE: Quebec’s $300 million youth action plan includes greener schools, mental health support

She said that in addition to a raise, the paramedics are calling for better base salaries and mental health supports.

Quebec Premier François Legault said today that it would be unfortunate if a strike were to have an impact on anyone’s health.

Story continues below advertisement

He said members of his government would accelerate their discussions with Urgences-santé in order to help the parties reach an agreement as soon as possible.