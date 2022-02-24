COVID-19: HKPR reports 28 new cases, 8 active outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported 28 new lab-confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, according to data released Thursday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 12:05 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 103 — unchanged since Feb. 23. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 76 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 28 since Wednesday’s update — 15 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 136 — up from 135 reported Wednesday and 126 reported Tuesday — which includes 53 in the Kawarthas, 70 in Northumberland County and 13 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Two cases are currently in hospital — down by one since Wednesday. Of the two, one is in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 174 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 94 in the Kawarthas, 74 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six patients as of noon Thursday with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 6,969 since the pandemic’s beginning — five pending with 3,447 in the Kawarthas, 3,117 in Northumberland County and 400 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,743 — an additional 25 since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Tuesday and can be found in this article. Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Testing: The COVID-19 assessment centre is now back operating out of Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Thursday.

Active outbreaks Thursday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):