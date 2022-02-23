SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Mount Hope

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Hamilton Mountain neighbourhood just three minutes from the city’s airport.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) told Global News there were no specifics on the incident as of 10:30 p.m. except that an officer had discharged a weapon near Strathearne Place, just west of Homestead Drive.

Read more: SIU investigating sudden death following traffic stop in Brantford

Police have closed off a portion of Strathearne for an investigation that began around 9 p.m.

More to come…

Hamilton Police confirm an officer involved-shooting on Strathearne Place in #HamOnt. .@SIUOntario has invoked their mandate. Further updates/information should be directed to the SIU. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 905-546-4925, SIU or @Call1800222TIPS — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 24, 2022

Advertisement