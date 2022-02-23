Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Mount Hope

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 11:04 pm
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. View image in full screen
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Hamilton Mountain neighbourhood just three minutes from the city’s airport.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) told Global News there were no specifics on the incident as of 10:30 p.m. except that an officer had discharged a weapon near Strathearne Place, just west of Homestead Drive.

Read more: SIU investigating sudden death following traffic stop in Brantford

Police have closed off a portion of Strathearne for an investigation that began around 9 p.m.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagpolice-involved shooting tagHamilton police shooting tagHomestead Drive tagshooting on hamilton mountain tagStrathearne Place tagshooting at strathearne place tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers