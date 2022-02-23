Cautious optimism surrounds return of cruise ships to Atlantic region

Send this page to someone via email

Anticipation is building over the return of cruise ships to Atlantic Canada.

Port Saint John announced this week its first ship to call is expected on May 4.

At least one business owner is optimistic of an economic windfall — eventually.

GayeAnn Walsh, the owner and operator of Walsh Luggage, said her business has suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the point where she said she considered closing her doors for good after nearly four decades in business.

She said the return of cruise is extremely important for her business, primarily in the months of the season where cruise traffic is heaviest in the community.

Cruise passengers have their favourite items when patronizing her store, she said.

“T-shirts,” she laughed. “They love my handbags because I’m kind of handbag-crazy.”

But those busy months are not until September and October — still half a year away — which tempers her excitement.

“You can’t run a business on what’s going to happen in six months because of what’s happened for the last two years,” Walsh said. “Our (financial) cushions are all gone, so we still need our local support to get us through to the cruise ship business.”

Walsh said the cruise-heavy months are busier than the holiday season in December.

Port Saint John said 69 ships are expected to call on the city in 2022. Before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 season, port officials were expecting 90 ships and more than 200,000 passengers.

The port said the industry pumped about $68 million into the New Brunswick economy annually, prior to the pandemic.

David Duplisea, the CEO of The Chamber Saint John Region, said businesses are excited and optimistic about the return of cruise ships.

“Seeing lots of people out and about, people going through the (Saint John City) Market,” Duplisea began. “It brings a sense of vibrancy and I think it’ll bring (the community) back to a little more normal times, perhaps celebrate a little bit of economic recovery that we’re looking forward to.”

Port of Halifax has not officially released a schedule yet, but that’s due out in the next couple of weeks according to Lane Farguson, the media relations and communications manager for the Halifax Port Authority.

Farguson said the Port of Halifax is expecting “150-plus” ships — about 85 per cent of pre-pandemic ship traffic — starting on April 26.

He said staff are making all the necessary preparations, but there are lingering questions about COVID-19 protocol and potential restrictions.

“Will the passengers still be able to take their own self-guided tours or will there be some restrictions on what passengers can do when they arrive in port?” Farguson asked. “And that’s the piece that we’re still (trying) to find out a little bit more information on.”

Port of Charlottetown is set to receive its first ship on April 22, making it the first ship to arrive at any Atlantic port.

Port of Sydney has a tentative date of May 1 for its inaugural visit.

