Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick port plans for busy cruise ship season following two-year hiatus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Cruise ships coming back to Atlantic Canada' Cruise ships coming back to Atlantic Canada
New Brunswick tourism operators react to Ottawa announcing that, as of November 1, 2021, the prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters would no longer be in effect if operators are able to fully comply with public health requirements. Tim Roszell has more. – Jul 16, 2021

Cruise ships are set to return to the port of Saint John, N.B., following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first ship is due to arrive in Saint John harbour on May 4.

Read more: Atlantic tourism operator eye return of cruise ships in 2022

The port has released a draft schedule with 69 visits in 2022 from ships owned by 12 cruise lines.

The schedule has 10 vessels in the port between May and late August, with the bulk of the visits after the Labour Day weekend.

Trending Stories

In a statement released today, Port Saint John said there will be 10 days with two ships in port, and five days with three ships at the same time.

Story continues below advertisement

The port says that before the pandemic, cruise ships injected about $68 million a year into the New Brunswick economy.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: 48 people test positive on Royal Caribbean cruise, pro sports leagues see postponements' COVID-19: 48 people test positive on Royal Caribbean cruise, pro sports leagues see postponements
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCruise Ships tagPort Saint John tagPort Of Saint John tagcruise ships COVID-19 tagSaint John cruise ships tagNew Brunswick cruise ships tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers