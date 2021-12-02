Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 2 2021 9:50pm
02:08

2022 Victoria cruise ship schedule shows promise

The 2022 cruise ship schedule for Victoria has been released. And while it shows promise, there is still cause for concern within the industry. Kylie Stanton reports.

