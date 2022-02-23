Police investigating death of resident found outside Burlington long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burlington say they are investigating the death of a resident who was found outdoors at a local long-term care home in mid-February.

Halton Regional Police Service say the deceased was a 54-year-old man discovered at the Burloak Long Term Care Home at New Street and Burloak Drive on Monday Feb. 14, just before 7:30 a.m.

“The male resident was located deceased by staff on an outdoor balcony and police and EMS services were contacted,” Cst. Steve Elms told Global News.

Police said the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ministry of Long-Term Care are involved but could not reveal additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Larry Roberts, a spokesperson for Revera, confirmed to Global News in a phone call the death occurred on the 14th and that the facility will be revealing no further information.

“The family wants privacy and so it is unfortunate that this news got out,” Roberts said.

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Long-Term Care for comment on Wednesday afternoon but did not receive a statement by the time of publishing.