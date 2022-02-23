Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa to headline Osheaga 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival unveiled the headliners for its 15th edition this upcoming summer, and organizers say the event has been three years in the making.

A news release issued Wednesday says the three-day event set for late July includes performances from the Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa.

“We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic, and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists,” said Nick Farkas, a senior vice-president at evenko and founder of Osheaga, in a statement.

READ MORE: Osheaga 2020 suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Organizers say that music lovers have been waiting for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic to “let loose and enjoy their best life” and that the 15th anniversary of the festival is “sure to deliver that dose of excitement.”

Story continues below advertisement

Foo Fighters will headline the first night of Osheaga, while A$AP Rocky will take the spotlight the following day. Dua Lipa will close out the festival on July 31.

A scaled-down “Osheaga Get Together” took place in October, with mostly homegrown artists performing for a fraction of the event’s usual turnout.

This year’s festival will run July 29-31 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau. Weekend passes are already on sale, while single-day tickets will be available as of Friday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

1:49 Dua Lipa Tours Lebanon With UNICEF Dua Lipa Tours Lebanon With UNICEF – Apr 16, 2019