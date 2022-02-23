London Health Sciences Centre vaccination policies to continue past March 1

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre will continue to enforce its vaccination policies beyond the end of the month, even as the province moves to loosen COVID-19-related measures, including dropping its vaccine passport system.

Last October, the hospital network implemented a mandate requiring all staff to get two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and for all non-essential care partners to show proof of vaccination.

Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer at LHSC, confirmed Tuesday that those policies will remain in effect.

“Given the populations that frequent our hospital, we are a more high-risk setting than other places, such as a shopping mall or restaurant. And therefore, I believe this extra layer of protection is necessary within our facilities,” he said during a scheduled COVID-19 briefing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We currently have four units which are on outbreak, one of which was just declared (Monday). But we do everything we can to control, mitigate and prevent outbreaks from happening. This is an important reminder that while we may be seeing restrictions loosening in our community, COVID-19 is certainly not over in the hospitals.”

As of Feb. 16, the most recent update to its policy, social visitors are still not permitted, but LHSC is now allowing more non-essential care partners in its hospitals. The number of essential caregivers allowed depends on the patient population and details can be found on LHSC’s website.

Premier Doug Ford announced last Monday that the province is ending its COVID-19 vaccine passport system starting on March 1, however, businesses can choose to continue requiring proof of vaccination.

During Tuesday’s briefing, the Middlesex-London Health Unit‘s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Alex Summers, encouraged businesses to consider continuing to require proof of vaccination beyond March 1.

“For this week, proof of vaccination is still required at a majority of settings. Make sure that you continue to abide by those rules as they are important for protecting you and those around you,” Summers said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Next week, March 1, when that becomes optional, I still strongly encourage proof of vaccination to be considered by businesses and for individuals who’ve not yet to get vaccinated, to still go and get vaccinated.”

Summers said he expects vaccination might still be required for travel and added that a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is “amazing when it comes to protecting you from hospitalization and death, even against Omicron.”

— with files from Global News’ Scott Monich