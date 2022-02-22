OPP launches internal conduct investigation after members appear to have donated to convoy

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it has launched an internal conduct investigation after members of its force appear to have donated to the so-called Freedom Convoy.

The names were apparently released in a data leak, which revealed the names of those who contributed to the anti-mandate protesters via a GiveSendGo campaign.

In an email to Global News on Tuesday, Bill Dickson, a spokesperson for the OPP, said the force is “aware that members appear to have made donations that have gone toward” the protest in Ottawa.

Dickson said the matter “has been brought to the attention of OPP Command, and the OPP Professional Standards Unit has launched an internal conduct investigation into this matter.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We cannot comment or speculate on the outcome of the investigation,” the email reads.

However, Dickson said the force holds its members “accountable for their actions while on duty and off.”

“They have a responsibility to demonstrate neutrality and remain non-partisan,” Dickson said in the email. “Any demonstration or expression of views and opinions that may be interpreted as condoning illegal activity is in direct opposition to the OPP’s values and mandate.”

“Public trust and confidence is the cornerstone of the OPP,” Dickson continued.

It was not immediately clear how many OPP members were named in the leak.

Read more: Ontario freezes funds from GiveSendGo trucker convoy fundraiser

Meanwhile, in an email to Global News on Tuesday, Toronto police said it was aware of two of its members who were apparently named in the leak.

However, the force said it would “not speculate” on the validity of the data, because it was “illegally obtained.”

The force said it is “aware of multiple lists in circulation which could be altered or manipulated.”

“However, we have made our Professional Standards Unit aware of two of the three names and it is being reviewed,” the email reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, both the OPP and the Toronto police confirmed to Global News that some of its members were being deployed to Ottawa to help with the policing of the demonstrations.

Neither police force disclosed the number of personnel it would be sending to the nation’s capital.

1:42 Dozens arrested as police clearing the streets of Ottawa Dozens arrested as police clearing the streets of Ottawa