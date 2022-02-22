The Forks closes all Assiniboine sections of Nestaweya River Trail: Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Assiniboine sections of the Nestaweya River Trail are shut down for the season due to slush buildup along the banks.

0:49 Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks completely opens for the winter Nestaweya River Trail at The Forks completely opens for the winter – Jan 24, 2022

Forks Communications Specialist Jenna Khan told 680 CJOB the slush was created by water released from the Shellmouth Dam.

“We knew that the water was coming. We just didn’t know what it was going to do,” said Khan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Water gets released from the Shellmouth Reservoir, we get a notification from the province that that’s happening, and then, you know … the water kind of does what it does at that point.”

Read more: The Forks announces opening of the Nestaweya River Trail

While the ice itself isn’t a concern, the slush buildup disrupts staff ability to keep the trail operational in a safe manner.

“The Forks is no longer going to be monitoring that section of the ice. We want to keep our crews safe as well and so we’re going to keep them off that section and just fully close it.”

Read more: 11th annual Jack Frost Challenge kicks off at The Forks

Khan said the Red River sections of the trail can still be enjoyed.

“You can access the trail via the historic port right at the forks that’s on our property, so we make sure that access point is safe for everyone.”