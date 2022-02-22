Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa police on scene at Rideau Centre for ‘active’ call — cause unclear

By Amanda Connolly & Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 1:43 pm
Ottawa police Rideau Centre response View image in full screen
Ottawa police are on the scene of an "ongoing" operation at the Rideau Centre. The cause is unclear. Global News/Courtesy: Alice Clark

There is a heavy police presence at the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa.

Police told Global News they are responding to an “active” call but could not confirm any details. Ottawa paramedics also told Global News they are on the scene assisting with a police investigation, but did not offer further details other than to say there are no injuries at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police in a tweet at 12:46 p.m. Eastern urged the public to avoid the area of Dalhousie Street to the Rideau Canal, and the Mackenzie King Bridge due to a “police operation.”

Trending Stories
Shortly after, at 12:55, the police tweeted that one individual was in custody and that the incident was a “shoplifting” case with a possible weapon. That tweet was then deleted, with police posting a subsequent notice stating that one person is in custody and “the police operation in [sic] ongoing.”

The initial tweet was deleted because it may have contained information that was not yet confirmed, OPS Const. Paramjit Singh told Global News.

An OPS spokesperson told Global News that the situation remains active as of Tuesday at 1:25 p.m.

The Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa only recently reopened following a police operation to clear out the convoy blockade encamped in the core for more than three weeks.

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa State Of Emergency tagRideau Centre tagRideau Centre Evacuation tagottawa police rideau centre tagrideau centre emergency tagrideau centre evacuated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers