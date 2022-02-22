Ottawa police on scene at Rideau Centre for ‘active’ call — cause unclear

Send this page to someone via email

There is a heavy police presence at the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa.

Police told Global News they are responding to an “active” call but could not confirm any details. Ottawa paramedics also told Global News they are on the scene assisting with a police investigation, but did not offer further details other than to say there are no injuries at this time.

Due to an ongoing police operation, please avoid Dalhousie Street to the Canal and the Mackenzie King Bridge.

En raison d'une opération policière en cours, veuillez éviter la rue Dalhousie vers le canal et le pont Mackenzie King. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 22, 2022

Ottawa police in a tweet at 12:46 p.m. Eastern urged the public to avoid the area of Dalhousie Street to the Rideau Canal, and the Mackenzie King Bridge due to a “police operation.”

Shortly after, at 12:55, the police tweeted that one individual was in custody and that the incident was a “shoplifting” case with a possible weapon. That tweet was then deleted, with police posting a subsequent notice stating that one person is in custody and “the police operation in [sic] ongoing.”

The initial tweet was deleted because it may have contained information that was not yet confirmed, OPS Const. Paramjit Singh told Global News.

An OPS spokesperson told Global News that the situation remains active as of Tuesday at 1:25 p.m.

The Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa only recently reopened following a police operation to clear out the convoy blockade encamped in the core for more than three weeks.

