Cannabis

SQDC employees vote in favour of strike mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 1:03 pm
Daily life is seen in Quebec during the Omicron COVID-19 wave. View image in full screen
People wait to enter a SAQ outlet in Montreal on Jan. 18. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The union representing more than 300 employees at 24 branches of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) said Tuesday that it had obtained a strike mandate from its members.

Read more: Montreal’s Lachine Hospital to stop diverting ambulances during daytime

In a press release, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced that during a general assembly held on Sunday, 91 of members voted in favour of a proposal allowing to initiate pressure tactics that could go as far as an unlimited general strike, at a time deemed appropriate.

Trending Stories

After eight negotiation meetings, a mediator was appointed in this dispute by the Ministry of Labour, at the request of the employer, the union said.

The main demands surround working hours, wages, team leader positions and transfers between branches, union officials said.

Read more: How Saskatchewan cannabis prices have plummeted

Daniel Morin, union representative at CUPE, maintains that the employer refuses to recognize the right to negotiate for the employees of the new branches that have unionized.

David Clément, president of the Union of SQDC employees, assures that the executive is open to mediation.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
