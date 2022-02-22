Menu

Crime

2 staff members, 1 inmate injured during incident at Edmonton Institution last week

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 12:00 am
The Edmonton Institution, a maximum security prison in Edmonton.
The Edmonton Institution, a maximum security prison in Edmonton. File/Global News

Correctional Service Canada says the Edmonton Police Service and the Edmonton Institution are investigating an incident that occurred at the prison last week that left two staff members and an inmate injured.

“On Feb. 17, 2022, two staff members were assaulted at Edmonton Institution, a maximum-security federal institution, when responding to a physical altercation between two inmates,” the CSC says on its website. “The injured staff members were evaluated and treated at an outside hospital.

Trending Stories

“During the incident, one inmate was injured and was also treated at an outside hospital.”

The CSC did not provide details on the injuries or their severity.

READ MORE: Man dead after Drumheller Institution altercation

The CSC said a suspect has been identified and that “the appropriate actions have been taken.” It did not elaborate on what those actions were.

“The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” the CSC said.

