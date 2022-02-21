Man dead after Drumheller Institution altercation

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead following a fracas at the Drumheller Institution.

EMS and STARS were dispatched to the medium-security prison early Monday afternoon, following reports of someone being injured in an altercation.

Paramedics treated a man in his 30s for critical, life-threatening injuries, but EMS told Global News he was later pronounced dead.

EMS was unable to confirm whether the man was an inmate in the institution.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada for more details about the altercation and the man who died.

–More to come…