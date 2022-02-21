Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after Drumheller Institution altercation

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 8:39 pm
Drumheller Institution View image in full screen
FILE: An aerial view of the Drumheller Institution. Global News

One man is dead following a fracas at the Drumheller Institution.

EMS and STARS were dispatched to the medium-security prison early Monday afternoon, following reports of someone being injured in an altercation.

Paramedics treated a man in his 30s for critical, life-threatening injuries, but EMS told Global News he was later pronounced dead.

EMS was unable to confirm whether the man was an inmate in the institution.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP and the Correctional Service of Canada for more details about the altercation and the man who died.

–More to come…

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEMS tagSTARS tagDrumheller Institution tagprison death tagAHS EMS tagDrumheller Institution death tagDrumheller Institution altercation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers