Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire breaks out in building with popular Squamish restaurant, witnesses say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 9:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Squamish firefighters are on scene of mixed-used building fire' Squamish firefighters are on scene of mixed-used building fire
A large fire has broken out at a building with a popular restaurant in Squamish. Flames could be seen engulfing a commercial building on Tantalus Road between Garibaldi Way and Diamond Road late Monday afternoon.

A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a building that houses a popular restaurant in Squamish, according to witnesses.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the building on Tantalus Road, between Garibaldi Way and Diamond Road.

Witnesses on the scene told Global News that the popular Wigan Pier restaurant has burned.

Squamish Fire Rescue did not reply to a request for confirmation in time of publication.

Trending Stories

The building also houses a small apartment, a grocery store and a tattoo shop, according to residents.

Read more: Bargaining to resume over B.C. transit contract

The District of Squamish is urging residents to avoid the area while firefighters are on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

It is not clear yet if there were any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Squamish Fire tagWigan Pier tagFire Wigan Pier tagSquamish fire Monday tagTantalus Road tagWigan Pier fire tagWigan Pier Squamish tagWigan Pier Squamish fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers