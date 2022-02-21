Fire breaks out in building with popular Squamish restaurant, witnesses say

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a building that houses a popular restaurant in Squamish, according to witnesses.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the building on Tantalus Road, between Garibaldi Way and Diamond Road.

Witnesses on the scene told Global News that the popular Wigan Pier restaurant has burned.

Squamish Fire Rescue did not reply to a request for confirmation in time of publication.

The building also houses a small apartment, a grocery store and a tattoo shop, according to residents.

The District of Squamish is urging residents to avoid the area while firefighters are on the scene.

It is not clear yet if there were any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

More to come.