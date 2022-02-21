Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Senior woman attacked at West Kelowna park, man in custody

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 7:20 pm
RCMP are investigating an assault on a senior that took place over the weekend at a West Kelowna park. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating an assault on a senior that took place over the weekend at a West Kelowna park. Global News

A man is in police custody following an attack on a senior.

A 66-year-old woman was sent to hospital over the weekend after being assaulted in what appears to be a random attack at a West Kelowna park.

RCMP said they responded to a report of mischief over the noon hour near the entrance to the park on Gellatly Road.

Read more: Man suffers life-threatening stab wounds after random attack in Vancouver coffee shop

Witnesses told police they observed a man throwing rocks at a vehicle, causing extensive damage to it.

While on route to the park, police were advised that the same suspect causing damage to the car had assaulted a bystander in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located and arrested the suspect for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief.

Click to play video: 'New Westminster family shaken after toddler randomly attacked by stranger' New Westminster family shaken after toddler randomly attacked by stranger
New Westminster family shaken after toddler randomly attacked by stranger – Jan 19, 2022

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts and bruises that were treated at the hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: Racism suspected in random, violent attack on man in central Edmonton: police

“There is nothing to indicate what motivated this act of violence,” stated Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “There is no risk to public safety at this time as the suspect is currently in police custody awaiting his next court appearance”.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents on Saturday is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police believe downtown December stabbings were motivated by hate' Calgary police believe downtown December stabbings were motivated by hate
Calgary police believe downtown December stabbings were motivated by hate – Jan 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagWest Kelowna tagMan Arrested taggellatly road tagRCMP investigate assault tagSenior injured in attack tagWoman assaulted at park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers