Senior woman attacked at West Kelowna park, man in custody

A man is in police custody following an attack on a senior.

A 66-year-old woman was sent to hospital over the weekend after being assaulted in what appears to be a random attack at a West Kelowna park.

RCMP said they responded to a report of mischief over the noon hour near the entrance to the park on Gellatly Road.

Witnesses told police they observed a man throwing rocks at a vehicle, causing extensive damage to it.

While on route to the park, police were advised that the same suspect causing damage to the car had assaulted a bystander in the area.

Officers located and arrested the suspect for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts and bruises that were treated at the hospital.

“There is nothing to indicate what motivated this act of violence,” stated Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “There is no risk to public safety at this time as the suspect is currently in police custody awaiting his next court appearance”.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents on Saturday is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP.

