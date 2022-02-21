Family Day fun in Saskatoon: ‘spend that quality time’

Send this page to someone via email

Family Day is a time to gather with those you love, cherish the moments you have together and recognize family values, and that is what was happening around Saskatoon this weekend.

Youngster Corbin Donald said helping out his parents and spending time with them is his favourite part about Family Day … but thinks the true meaning of the holiday is unconditional love.

“It means loving my family even if your little sister is annoying to you,” said Corbin.

Parents Trevor and Michelle Donald decided to go to the Nutrien Wonderhub Monday to spend quality time together and have some fun with their kids without common day-to-day stresses.

“They honestly get so excited to do these sorts of things. Just to spend that quality time with them that we may not necessary get during the week when everything’s a little bit crazy,” said Trevor.

Saskatoon was host to many family-friendly events over the weekend.

People were able to see monster trucks and dirt bikes as Sasktel Centre, go curling and take in the wintery air at Winter Shines Festival, and take in some creative interactive games in Wonderhub, amongst other events.

CEO of Wonderhub, Amanda McReynolds Doran said the most important part is spending time with loved ones.

“Even though our lives are full of things like work and school and activities and sports, what we have together as a family is what’s most important,” said McReynolds Doran.

Created by former and late Alberta Premier Don Getty, Family Day was first celebrated in Alberta in 1990.

The first Family Day in Saskatchewan was in 2007, making this the 15th year the province has celebrated the holiday.

