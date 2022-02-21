Menu

Canada

Police investigate fatal two-vehicle crash in Springwater Township

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 7:07 am
FIle photo. OPP cruiser.
FIle photo. OPP cruiser. The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police say a person has died after a two vehicle crash in the Township of Springwater.

They say a pickup truck collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of County Rd. 90 and George Johnston Rd. late Sunday afternoon.

Investigators with the OPP’s Huronia West detachment say the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

A passenger in the same vehicle, as well as the driver of the pickup and their passenger were all hospitalized with serious injuries.

Read more: Driver seriously injured after car hits barrier along Highway 407: police

The identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
