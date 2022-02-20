Calgary police want to talk to 4 people about suspicious death, fire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Sunday investigators would like to talk to four individuals about a suspicious death and fire in the southeast on Friday.

On Feb. 18 at around 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. After the fire was out, authorities found a body in the home.

Police believe three people have information:

Jason Johnson, 32, of Calgary, is wanted on unrelated warrants for breach of probation and described as five feet nine inches tall and 132 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sharlee Rennie, 24, of Calgary, is wanted on unrelated warrants for breach of probation and described as five feet seven inches tall and 132 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Justin Urban, 31, is wanted on unrelated Canada-wide warrants for breach of parole and described as approximately five feet 10 inches tall and 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers also want to talk to a woman they say is connected to a vehicle in this incident.

Police were already searching for a grey 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a black 2015 Kia Sportage but are now looking for a U-Haul cargo van with Alberta licence plate AK16398.

Police believe the woman — described as five feet tall with a slim build, long blond and brown hair and brown eyes — is connected to the U-Haul.

If you have information about the death, fire, vehicles or above people, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.