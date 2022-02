Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after a fire in southeast Calgary early Friday.

According to Calgary EMS, the fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. at home on Douglas Ridge Green S.E.

Read more: Calgary police seek man in relation to Tuscany road rage shooting

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Neighbouring homes had to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and investigators are on scene.

— More to come…