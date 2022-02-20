Menu

Crime

Quebec police investigating deaths of two couples in separate incidents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2022 12:59 pm
Police say they believe the deaths may have been a homicide followed by a suicide. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of the deaths. View image in full screen
Police say they believe the deaths may have been a homicide followed by a suicide. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of the deaths. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police in Laval, Que., are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in their 70s.

Police in the Montreal suburb say the couple’s son called 911 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, after finding the bodies of his parents in their home.

Police spokeswoman Const. Stephanie Beshara says police believe the deaths may have been a homicide followed by a suicide. She says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the deaths.

The names of the couple, a 71-year-old woman and a 75-year old man, have not yet been released.

Meanwhile provincial police say they are investigating a separate incident in Dunham, Que., around 100 km south-east of Montreal, in which another couple was found dead in their home late Friday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Marythe Bolduc says investigators believe the deaths of Patrizia Rao, 59, and Frederic-Lynn Blair, 62, Friday were the result of a homicide followed by a suicide.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
