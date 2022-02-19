Menu

Crime

Cochrane RCMP search for suspect who allegedly punched restaurant employee in face over mask dispute

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 5:13 pm
Police are looking for this man, who allegedly assaulted a Cocrhane restaurant employee on Feb. 12, 2022.
Police are looking for this man, who allegedly assaulted a Cocrhane restaurant employee on Feb. 12, 2022. Alberta RCMP

Cochrane Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a restaurant employee a week ago.

On Feb. 12 at 6:15 p.m., a man entered Mr. Mikes Steakhouse on Quarry Street, RCMP said.

“When asked to enter only if willing to wear a face mask, he punched the employee in the face,” officers said.

The male employee suffered minor injuries.

The suspect took off in a black truck with flames along the side and was last seen heading east on Griffin Road in Cochrane.

Police described the suspect as a 220-pound man between 35 and 40 years old with short brown hair and a moustache. He was wearing a North Face hoodie, a baseball cap and blue jeans.

If you have information about this assault, call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

