Health

Calgary restaurants face backlash for statements on COVID-19 restrictions

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 6:13 pm
Several Calgary restaurants have been targeted for comments made over questioning the province's removal of COVID-19 restrictions. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more on the response.

Shortly after the Alberta government announced it was scrapping the Restrictions Exemption Program, the Ship and Anchor had its own announcement.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney announces Alberta vaccine passport program ending at midnight

The Calgary pub stated on social media: “We are choosing to hit pause on removing the REP while we consult our staff, assess customers’ comfort levels and wait on the city’s response.”

The online message said there are immunocompromised patrons and staff at the restaurant while also expressing concern about “being provided less than 24 hours notice to respond to recent changes.”

The public response was mixed, with some supporting the position but others prompting the establishment to turn off commenting on its social media posts. The bar said there were “intolerant and hateful exchanges.”

Read more: Alberta business group slams decision to eliminate COVID-19 vaccine passport program

“I think they are smart to reflect on what is important for them,” said Calgary obstetrician Dr. Stephanie Cooper, who took to Twitter to support the Ship and Anchor’s decision to keep the REP until March 1.

“I think a lot of people will support that, and subsequently, support their business — but also brave because the backlash for businesses that are saying, ‘We still want to have some degree of control to keep things as safe as possible,’ are receiving an amazing amount of negative response from a small group of people.

“In some cases, it’s very vocal and threatening, and that’s not fair.”

Read more: COVID-19: Medical experts, restaurant owner raising concerns about lifting restrictions in Alberta

The owner of Winebar Kensington says he got smeared with one-star reviews after he did an interview last weekend expressing his concerns over easing restrictions. Since appealing to the public, Cam Dobranski said over 300 people responded with five-star reviews.

“Haters will always hate, but you can’t count out community and friends and support,” Dobranski stated online.

“What I was expecting to be just a simple call out for a few helping hands turned out to be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of supporters. We are overwhelmed with the support.”

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta doctors, mayors react to Kenney removing vaccine passport, restrictions

Alberta plans to remove the 11 p.m. liquor service curfew and capacity limits at the beginning of March if hospitalization rates continue to trend downwards.

