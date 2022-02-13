Calgary restaurants face backlash for statements on COVID-19 restrictions

Shortly after the Alberta government announced it was scrapping the Restrictions Exemption Program, the Ship and Anchor had its own announcement.

The Calgary pub stated on social media: “We are choosing to hit pause on removing the REP while we consult our staff, assess customers’ comfort levels and wait on the city’s response.”

The online message said there are immunocompromised patrons and staff at the restaurant while also expressing concern about “being provided less than 24 hours notice to respond to recent changes.”

The public response was mixed, with some supporting the position but others prompting the establishment to turn off commenting on its social media posts. The bar said there were “intolerant and hateful exchanges.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I think they are smart to reflect on what is important for them,” said Calgary obstetrician Dr. Stephanie Cooper, who took to Twitter to support the Ship and Anchor’s decision to keep the REP until March 1.

Hey, I’d like to pay for 100 people’s beer at the @Ship_and_Anchor if they show proof of a vaccine — Stephanie Cooper, MD (@DrStephanieCoo1) February 13, 2022

“I think a lot of people will support that, and subsequently, support their business — but also brave because the backlash for businesses that are saying, ‘We still want to have some degree of control to keep things as safe as possible,’ are receiving an amazing amount of negative response from a small group of people.

Story continues below advertisement

The owner of Winebar Kensington says he got smeared with one-star reviews after he did an interview last weekend expressing his concerns over easing restrictions. Since appealing to the public, Cam Dobranski said over 300 people responded with five-star reviews.

“Haters will always hate, but you can’t count out community and friends and support,” Dobranski stated online.

“What I was expecting to be just a simple call out for a few helping hands turned out to be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of supporters. We are overwhelmed with the support.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "What I was expecting to be just a simple call out for a few helping hands turned out to be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of supporters. We are overwhelmed with the support."

Alberta plans to remove the 11 p.m. liquor service curfew and capacity limits at the beginning of March if hospitalization rates continue to trend downwards.