Crime

ICE launches child exploitation investigation and arrests Saskatoon man

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 4:45 pm
Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit View image in full screen
A police release said the investigation was in relation to the possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application. . File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has launched an investigation after arresting a Saskatoon man.

Officers executed a search warrant on a Saskatoon address on Thursday Feb. 17 and arrested a suspect.

The charges against him include:

  • Possession of Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (4) C.C.
  • Make Available Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (3) C.C.
  • Accessing Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1(4.1) C.C.

Electronic devices were seized for further analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

According to ICE, 48-year-old Kevin Munro was released from custody on Friday Feb. 18 from the Saskatoon Provincial Court with numerous conditions.

