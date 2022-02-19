ICE launches child exploitation investigation and arrests Saskatoon man

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has launched an investigation after arresting a Saskatoon man.
Officers executed a search warrant on a Saskatoon address on Thursday Feb. 17 and arrested a suspect.
The charges against him include:
- Possession of Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (4) C.C.
- Make Available Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1 (3) C.C.
- Accessing Child Pornography – Sec. 163.1(4.1) C.C.
Electronic devices were seized for further analysis. The investigation is ongoing.
According to ICE, 48-year-old Kevin Munro was released from custody on Friday Feb. 18 from the Saskatoon Provincial Court with numerous conditions.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments