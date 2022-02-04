Menu

Crime

North Battleford teen charged with child pornography

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 4:05 pm
Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit View image in full screen
A police release said the investigation was in relation to the possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application. . File / Global News

A North Battleford, Sask. teen has been charged with possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

A police release said the investigation was in relation to the possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application.

Read more: ICE Unit investigation leads to arrest of Saskatoon resident

On Feb. 3, officers from the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a home in North Battleford that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring.

Trending Stories

Officers seized electronic devices for further forensic analysis and investigation is ongoing.

The 14-year-old boy was also charged with one count of making child pornography available. He was released from the North Battleford provincial court on numerous conditions.

