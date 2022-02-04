North Battleford teen charged with child pornography

A North Battleford, Sask. teen has been charged with possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
A police release said the investigation was in relation to the possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application.
On Feb. 3, officers from the ICE unit executed a search warrant at a home in North Battleford that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring.
Officers seized electronic devices for further forensic analysis and investigation is ongoing.
The 14-year-old boy was also charged with one count of making child pornography available. He was released from the North Battleford provincial court on numerous conditions.
