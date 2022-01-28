Menu

Crime

ICE Unit investigation leads to arrest of Saskatoon resident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 3:29 pm
An officer in Saskatchewan's ICE Unit says offenders are using everyday applications to share and access child porn.
A 50-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with child pornography as part of an ongoing investigation from the Saskatchewan ICE Unit. File Photo / Global News

A 50-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges that include child pornography offences.

The man was arrested after Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit investigated offences involving possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application.

Read more: 1st Saskatchewan ICE unit coordinator based in Prince Albert

According to a released statement, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant on Jan. 27 at a residence in Saskatoon that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring.

“Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis and investigation is ongoing,” stated ICE Unit.

Owen Hansen from Saskatoon was arrested and has been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

Read more: Regina man charged with three child pornography offences

Hansen was released from the Saskatoon Provincial Court on numerous conditions.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of the Provincial Coordinator S/Sgt Shawn Stubbs and investigators from Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatoon Police Service.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit’s mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.

