Regina man charged with three child pornography offences

An investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has resulted in three child pornography charges for a Regina man.

A release from the ICE Unit on Thursday states that the investigation began after members learned of someone accessing child pornography online through a “cloud storage service.”

ICE Unit investigators executed a search warrant on July 28 at a Regina home which was identified as the location where the offences were happening.

Police say they found child pornography at the home and several electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

Thirty-two-year-old Kevin Nordgulen was arrested at the residence. He faces charges of possessing child pornography, making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

Police add that Nordgulen was released on Wednesday evening by a Justice of the Peace on a number of conditions.