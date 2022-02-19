67-year-old woman dead after collision in Scugog Township, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after a collision involving several vehicles in Scugog Township, police say.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were investigating a collision along Highway 7/12 at Saintfield Road.

Schmidt said the area is experiencing winter weather conditions with “very limited visibility” and blowing snow.

According to Schmidt, officers received a report of a “very serious collision” at around 12 p.m.

The initial collision involved eight vehicles, Schmidt said.

He said while officers were en route to the scene, one of the drivers involved in the collision exited her vehicle to speak with the other drivers. That’s when another vehicle struck her.

The 67-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene, Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, the force’s collision reconstruction team is now at the scene.

Representatives from the Coroner’s Officer are headed there.

Fatal collision #Hwy7/12 at Saintfield Rd #ScugogTwp. Driver involved in a multi vehicle collision was struck by another vehicle after exiting her car. #WhitbyOPP investigating. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/vZgMw176h1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 19, 2022

