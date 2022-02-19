Menu

67-year-old woman dead after collision in Scugog Township, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 3:18 pm
A woman is dead after a collision involving several vehicles in Scugog County, police say. View image in full screen
A woman is dead after a collision involving several vehicles in Scugog County, police say. OPP / Twitter

A woman is dead after a collision involving several vehicles in Scugog Township, police say.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were investigating a collision along Highway 7/12 at Saintfield Road.

Schmidt said the area is experiencing winter weather conditions with “very limited visibility” and blowing snow.

According to Schmidt, officers received a report of a “very serious collision” at around 12 p.m.

The initial collision involved eight vehicles, Schmidt said.

He said while officers were en route to the scene, one of the drivers involved in the collision exited her vehicle to speak with the other drivers. That’s when another vehicle struck her.

The 67-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene, Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, the force’s collision reconstruction team is now at the scene.

Representatives from the Coroner’s Officer are headed there.

