Feds announce $20M support for Ottawa businesses impacted by convoy blockade

The federal government has announced $20 million in support for local businesses in Ottawa that have been impacted by the ongoing blockade due to protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

Several businesses have been forced to shut down amid the demonstrations by the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that has been encamped around Parliament Hill in Ottawa’s downtown core for more than three weeks.

“This $20 million in support from our government will bring much needed relief to heavily impacted Ottawa businesses,” International Trade Minister Mary Ng said at a news conference Saturday.

“No one has the right to illegally occupy our cities, disturb our communities and to cause serious harm by shutting down small businesses and preventing hardworking Canadians from being able to work,” Ng added.

2:58 Small businesses frustrated as Ottawa protests persist Small businesses frustrated as Ottawa protests persist – Feb 9, 2022

Local businesses in the national capital have raised concern about their workers’ safety with staff subjected to harassment by the convoy group. Many have struggled to operate as employees have been unable to access downtown core due to road closures.

Liberal MP Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board, said the protests have caused “major disruptions” and “generated significant loss of revenue.”

“This is unacceptable,” she said.

Saturday marked day 23 of the protest in Ottawa. Police have ramped up efforts to clear the demonstration site, vowing to end the “illegal blockades”

More than 100 people were arrested on Friday and at least 21 vehicles were towed, Ottawa police said.

As the security situation remained tense, several businesses in the area said they would remain closed this weekend.

We are closing our Elgin location today, the downtown will be a mess. Please stay safe if you live in the red zone. We hope the hard work of all the regional and provincial officers means we get out city back soon https://t.co/aP0QGMnSbd — Ministry of Coffee (@TheMinOfCoffee) February 19, 2022