Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MLSE lifting proof of vaccination requirement to enter venues March 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 5:47 pm

TORONTO — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment said Friday it will discontinue the proof of vaccination requirement for fans entering its venues beginning March 1.

MLSE owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts. The move comes following an announcement from the Ontario government earlier this week that it planned to slightly accelerate plans to ease attendance limits at indoor sports events.

Initially permitted capacity was going to rise to 50 per cent Monday and 100 per cent March 14. That was pushed forward to Thursday and March 1, respectively, “if public health and health system indicators continue to improve.”

Read more: Ontario mask mandate will likely be reviewed in March, top doctor says

MLSE said in a statement the only exception will be “in cases of league rules that require proof of vaccination for fans and personnel in close proximity to playing surfaces.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, masking requirements will remain in effect across the province and in MLSE’s venues as well.

“As part of each venue’s existing health and safety measures, MLSE’s ‘Mask up or out’ mask mandate will remain strictly enforced and the company may reimpose the proof of vaccine mandate in the future should public health circumstances and direction require it,” MLSE added in its statement.

MLSE owns and operates Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground, and the OVO Athletic Centre. Locations all based in and around the city of Toronto.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario dropping use of proof of vaccine March 1, masking to remain' COVID-19: Ontario dropping use of proof of vaccine March 1, masking to remain
COVID-19: Ontario dropping use of proof of vaccine March 1, masking to remain
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagToronto tagToronto Raptors tagToronto Maple Leafs tagToronto Argonauts tagProof of vaccination tagToronto FC tagmlse tagMaple Leaf Sports and Entertainment tagMLSE proof of vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers