Fire

1 dead in fatal house fire near Teeswater: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 18, 2022 5:37 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. The Canadian Press file

Provincial police in South Bruce are investigating the cause of a fatal fire at a home south of Teeswater early Friday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene along Clinton Street around 4:40 a.m. for a reported fire at a home.

Few details have been provided, but police say one person was located inside the home and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigation is ongoing by the OPP, the Ontario fire marshal’s office and the Coroner’s office, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

